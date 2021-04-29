Gunmen Abduct Two Students of Mission School in Plateau

By Seriki Adinoyi

Two students of Calvary International Ministry (aka CAPRO) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State have been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

The school, which is a few kilometres from the Yakubu Gowan International Airport, Haipang, was attacked in the early hours of Thursday by the armed men.

According to an eyewitness from the school, the attackers stormed the school in the early hours of the morning in an attempt to kidnap dozens of students who were still asleep, but some of the students noticed strange movements, and quickly alerted the security agencies who responded swiftly forcing the attackers to flee with only two students.

He however added that one out of the two abducted students later escaped during a gun duel between the security personnel and the abductors.

CAPRO is an international interdenominational missions agency with over 700 missionaries from 26 countries and with operations in 35 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The school management and the state Police Command are yet to make official statement regarding the incident.

