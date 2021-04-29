Firm Launches Online Verification Solution

By Nosa Alekhuogie

Seclot Technology Limited, an indigenous technology firm based in Lagos, has introduced a verification service that will help Nigerians to verify addresses of businesses, suppliers, staff and prospective job applicants.

The service, known as Seclot, is an online solution that allows individuals and corporate organizations to vet their addresses of staff members, job applicants, to clients and suppliers.

Seclot Vet is said to be coming at a time that the nation is doing all sorts of verification due to security challenges.

With the solution, details such as addresses, time, name and occupation or any manner of business can be confirmed. With a payment of N1,000, organisations that are dealing with numerous people, can subscribe to the solution to the solution.

Speaking about the solution during a media chat in Lagos recently, the Co-founder of Seclot Vet and Country Manager of Seclot Technologies Limited, Olasunbo Atekoja, said: “The word ‘Seclot’ was coined from “security for the lot”. Our core competencies are background verification, surveillance systems and tracking systems. We noticed that the above-mentioned areas are places that many organizations have challenges, ours is to fill in these voids by providing world-class services. Seclot is a security-oriented company that deals with online security and physical security. Our vision is to become the leading provider of technology driven security solutions in Nigeria and Africa.”

She added: “The platform is a self-service portal where you can create your profile and upload details of people you want to vet. The vetting will be done, and result uploaded back to the portal. Interestingly, you can still view these details years after the vetting has been done. We also relentlessly focus on securing our clients digital ecosystem where data assets are the most valuable and vulnerable components of the global economy leveraging our professional teams across Africa to deliver exceptional solutions and services.”

“Today, a lot of people are going into online businesses due to availability of IT tools, though the issue of trust arises, where customers see items online but supplier supplies another thing. The Seclot Vet addresses this trust issue, with Seclot identity (ID) of the vendor customers can locate and identify the vendor/supplier,” she said.

“Seclot Vet can also work with public sector where a government bureau or office will want to deal with group of people. The solution comes with map, video, and address location of the client for just a token fee,” she further said.

“We currently operate in over 10 major cities and have carried out over 1,500 verification from 2019 to date. We intend to build footprints of Nigerians to the world. We are looking at having a 100 million Nigerian data verified by 2030,” Atekoja added.

The firm has deployed its vetting solution in many corporate organizations and locations such as Parkit.Ng, Reposebay, ET Logistics Limited, and they have also performed domestic vetting jobs in many parts of the country such as Lagos, Benin and most recently Abuja, the federal capital.

