FG Tasks Varsities on Best Practices for Impact as Panel Visits FUPRE

Nigerian universities have been charged to always comply with global best practices in terms of corporate governance, operations, benchmark, quality assurance and judicious application of resources for impact.

The Chairman of the federal government Visitation panel to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Prof. Ikenna Onyido, stated this yesterday at the institution.

Onyido argued that it was important for the federal government to at interval check the books of the various universities owned by it to ascertain compliance to the various regulations and assess their development in line with available regulations overtime.

The Emeritus Professor and former Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, who led a seven-member team to FUPRE, stressed that though the assignment was not an inquisition, it had become imperative to streamline things in the universities to accomplish their goals as mandated by the laws.

He said their assignment would further strengthen the university to carry out her mandate and attract global acceptance as required by the founding fathers and regulatory agencies.

To support learning and research in the university, Onyido further donated sets of academic and leadership books to the university, one of which was on advocacy on returning quality leadership to the Nigerian university system.

The members of the Visitation Panel to FUPRE include Prof. Suleiman Abdul (Niger); Prof. Kenechukwu Udechukwu (Anambra); and Dr. Kazeem Olaniyan (Oyo). Others are Sani Ibrahim Amin (Kaduna); Prof. Ambily Etekpe (Bayelsa) with Dr. (Mrs.) Felicia Innamchi-Ukaegbu (Imo) as Secretary.

Speaking earlier while welcoming the team, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh commended the panel for their commitment to streamline things in the university, assuring that the management was ready to make every document available to enhance the panel’s work.

The Vice-Chancellor while giving a brief on the university noted that with the visitation of the panel, the university would be disposed to also present her challenges to enable the government provide urgent intervention for the university to pursue her mandate of training high level manpower in the oil and gas sector.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

