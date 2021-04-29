Declaring State of Emergency won’t Solve Nigeria’s Security Problem, Says Masari

By Deji Elumoye

The Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Bello Masari, has said that declaration of a state of emergency won’t solve the myriad of security challenges facing the nation.

Masari, who spoke with newsmen Thursday after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House, Abuja, stressed that he was against the recent call by the House of Representatives for the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity, saying it will not solve the problem.

According to him, declaring a state of emergency will not achieve the desired effect as the security structure and personnel that would be used to execute the emergency are already overstretched as they have been occupied by myriad of crises across the country.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, however, emphasised the need for all Nigerians to be involved in the task of finding peace and security for the country, adding that Nigeria must not be allowed to disintegrate as such would mean a major crisis for the entire African continent.

Details later…

