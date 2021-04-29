CJN Postpones Inauguration of 18 Appeal Court Judges Indefinitely

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has postponed the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed justices of the appeal court.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of 18 new justices following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Muhammad had fixed Thursday, April 29, to swear in the justices.

However, the inauguration ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.

No reason was given for the postponement, but the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Mr. Ahuraka Isah, said yesterday that one of the reasons was the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Isah said another reason was to enable the new judges “clear their desks in their various offices”, to ensure that there are no outstanding issues before they assume their new responsibilities.

