Buhari Hails Ogunsanya’s Appointment as Airtel Africa CEO

Says his elevation has hoisted Nigeria’s flag proudly across African skyline

Urges younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from him

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the appointment of Mr Segun Ogunsanya as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc.

Airtel Africa Plc, provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with presence in 14 African countries, Nigeria inclusive, had Thursday named Ogunsanya its new CEO. Ogunsanya, managing director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria, will succeed Mr. Raghunath Mandava, as MD/CEO of Airtel Africa, effective October 1, 2021.

The President, in a release issued Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the flag of Nigeria had been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again with Ogunsanya’s elevation.

Congratulating Ogunsanya, the President said the appointment has once again proven that Nigeria has a surfeit of quality professionals, who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.

He stated that with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would acquit himself creditably in his new role, and repeat the strides that made him position Airtel Nigeria as the second largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.

President Buhari urged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Ogunsanya, saying with focus, dint of hard work, and resourcefulness, they would reach the peak of whatever careers they have chosen for themselves.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” the President said as he wished Ogunsanya greater successes ahead.

