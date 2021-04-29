Again, Legislative Aides Protest Unpaid Salaries

By Adedayo Akinwale

Some Nigerians under the aegis of Concerned Legislative Aides yesterday staged a peaceful protest against unpaid 2019 outstanding salaries, and implementation of the new national minimum wage.

The aides staged the protest at the lobby of the National Assembly chambers, where they also demanded the immediate implementation of Consolidated Salary Structure (CONLESS), Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) among others.

The protesters carried placards with inscription such as ‘Misappropriation of public funds criminal-FRA 2007’; ‘End salary arrears debacles’; We are Aides, not slaves’; ‘Stop the impunity in National Assembly’; ‘CNA is a public servant, he is not above the law’; and “It is inexcusable to be owed 2019 salaries in 2021, Hon. Speaker’.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters yesterday in Abuja, Mr. Zebis Keking explained that the 2019 arrears spanned between four and seven months.

He vowed that they would sustain the protest until their demands are met.

The protesters, therefore, called on the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Olatunde Ojo, to ensure prompt payment of the salaries and allowances in order to ensure industrial harmony.

