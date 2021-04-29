Adebayo Wins British Journal Photography Award

Temi Adebayo, a Nigerian born photographer and a member of Royal Times of Nigeria editorial team, has won the prestigious International Photography Award of the British Journal of Photography (BJP) award 2020.

His photograph, captioned Hu:Man, was selected as part of the award winning photographs of the year 2020 which will be exhibited at the Seen Fifteen Gallery in London, UK, from 30th April to 22nd May 2021.

The British Journal of photography (BJP), also known as 1854, is a digital media company that sits at the intersection of photography and journalism. BJP publishes one of the world’s oldest and most influential photography titles. The BJP is also home to some of the photography industry’s most prestigious awards.

“The image speaks to the difficult time many young adults have faced in recent years due to Covid-19 and following lifestyle restrictions. A lot of people spent time without being able to travel and see family and friends, and many of us have felt what it’s like to have to isolate alone in one place for a long period of time,” Adebayo said.

According to him, without a doubt, this has had an impact on our mental health. It’s unfortunate, but the truth of the matter is that you can’t just hop on an airplane to a destination anymore without thinking of the associated risks, take tests and vaccines, the list goes on. All these have taken a toll on us all and this is just my way of telling people that they are not alone. In the end, we’re all human. ’ And in it together.

Temi Adebayo is an alumni of Warwick University and University of Hertfordshire. He is the author of a Man- Up; a photo book on feminism as it pertains to male characteristics and societal expectations.

