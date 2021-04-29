Abducted University Students in Benue Regain Freedom

The three students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State who were kidnapped last Saturday have been released.

A terse statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, revealed that the students were returned to campus on Tuesday.

She identified the released students as Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu.

She, however, did not say if a ransom was paid before the students were released

Also confirming the release of the students, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the students had been released.

Anene had on Monday disclosed that three students were abducted.

“Kidnapped students of the University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” Anene had said in the statement.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

