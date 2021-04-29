’18years After, Nordica Completes Families with 3500 Babies’

By Martins Ifijeh

Since 2003 till date, Nordica Fertility Centre has successfully treated infertility in couples, hence producing over 3500 babies, the Managing Director of the organisation, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has said.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing recently as part of activities to mark Nordica’s 18th year anniversary, Ajayi said he was glad the centre has put smiles on the faces of thousands of couples in Nigeria.

He said: “Within the last 18 years, we have helped families with over 3500 babies and we are looking forward to doing more in the near future. I am encouraging Nigerians to take their healthcare seriously. Infertility is a medical condition. It should be treated as such.

“Nigerians and by extension, Africans are very careless about their health but the responsibility of living a healthy lifestyle and staying alive lies with you.

” A doctor might make a wrong prescription for you and still leave to practice again but the dead cannot argue. So we must start taking responsibilities because it is your body that we are talking about here.”

Ajayi noted there was also a need for media practitioners to continue to play their role in enlightening the masses on how important their health is to them.

He further reiterated how Nordica has been helping in the area of quality healthcare reportage with its Nordica Media Merit Awards as a way of encouraging journalists to do better.

He further encouraged Nigerians to see infertility as a medical condition where only medical solution should be proffered.

“Until we get to the level where we get to know that infertility is a medical condition and where to report to is the hospital where every other condition is also being attended to. If there is going to be an alternative way of treating it, let it be standardised.”

