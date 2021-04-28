Zulum: I Have Told Buhari Truth about North-east Security Challenge

By Deji Elumoye

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday disclosed that he had given President Muhammadu Buhari a detailed information about the security challenges facing the North-east geo-political zone.

The governor, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with the President on Monday night at the State House, Abuja said he told the President all what he should know about security issues facing the zone.

Zulum said: “I think it is my own responsibility to come and say the truth to Mr. President; let him know what is going on in the entire North-east sub-region”.

He stressed the need to seek external support in the move to fight the mounting security problems especially in his home state, Borno.

“I think there is the need for us to get support for us to succeed in this war against insurgents. It’s very pathetic. Few days ago, Damask was attacked; hundreds of people started fleeing Damask and now Geidam is almost deserted; many people have left Geidam

In Borno, particularly, the Brigade Headquarters was attacked; many soldiers, men and officers of the Nigerian Army were killed”.

Zulum attributed the deteriorating security situation in the state to lack of equipment for the soldiers to fight with saying “I think the military are yet to receive some of the equipment that they ordered for.”

