Youth as Catalyst for National Development

Sunday Ehigiator reports that experts at the held Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF), 2021 Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), recently held in Lagos, harped on the need for Nigerian youth population to be harnessed as tool for national development.

The United Nations (UN) recognizes youth as people between the ages of 15 and 34 years. Research has also proven that there are connections between the youth, and national development.

This was why experts at the RoSF, youth empowerment program themed; ‘Nigerian Youth as a Tool for National Development’, charged Nigerian youth to be resilient, and determined to make the best out of their lives so to improve the country and change all associated negative narratives in the country.

In her welcome address, the Founder, Rose of Sharon Foundation, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, explained that YEP was a capacity building program for graduates, undergraduates, job seekers, working class and self employed youth, who are concerned about being a catalyst for change in this country

“This is because the development of any country depends on the productivity and creativity of its youth.”

She said the youth in any society, provides the labour force for the production of goods and services to take effect.

“According to the UN, Nigeria’s estimated population as of 2020 is 206 million people, with a median age of 18 years. This means that Nigeria has a majorly youthful population.”

According to her, quantum of Nigerian youth population is a great asset for the Nigerian state, only “if they are harnessed and utilized in the right direction. They have the power to develop the country and move her towards greatness.

“On the other hand, due to their critical mass, negative behavior can also destroy the fabrics of the society. This is evident from the daily reports on the incidences of crimes in the newspapers, television and on the radio.

“When you look at the demographics of those involved in the social vices such as kidnapping, terrorism and other civil unrest, majority of the culprit are within the youthful age bracket.

“They are also the ones mostly involved in migration through illegal and dangerous means to leave the country, and also the major target for those who wants to carry out evil activities, because of their strength and usefulness.

“We all can’t leave the country, but if we all work towards building the nation, through positive, creative and productive activities, we can make this country a better place for living.

“Our pursuit at the RoSF us to change this current narratives, and provide tools for the Nigerian youth to develop themselves, and harness their skills, so that they can provide for themselves, families, and also develop the country.

“This is because any society that prepares and develops its youth for the future, not only secure the future development, but they will also at the pipeline of leaders for the future.”

She concluded that it was imperative that our youth channel their energies towards activities that can build this country, through constructive and positive endeavors rather than those that can destroy it.

“Our youth are truly the leaders of our future, therefore, the youth have a greater role to play in national development.” she said.

Also speaking, Principal Consultant, Joe Mekiliuwa Consulting Services Limited, Dr. Joe Makiliuwa harped on the need for youth to skill up and develop themselves, so to become too relevant to be ignored, and work towards a brighter future.

“We must prepare the youth to recognize their roles in the path of National development. You become leaders, not overnight, you become leaders by becoming good followers in other to get to the paths of leadership.”

He said it was not enough for the society to expect the youth to be good followers, “our leaders must be followable.

“They must show good examples to our youth, so that our youth can learn the good path of leadership.

“As a youth, you have. creative mind, you can think your way out of unemployment, you can think your way out of poverty, and that situation that you are in. God has deposited that ability in you.”

He concluded that every youth “is a bundle of talent. However, when four people have the same talent, what differentiates the four is how you develop your talent into a skill.

“It is the skills that differentiates you form the others. Discover the talent you have, that is the investment God has put in you, for your own breakthrough in life.”

Also speaking, Strategic Partner and Senior Consultant, Tom Association Limited, Mr. Temitope Jegede, said Nigerian youth must break away from divisive mindsets of tribalism, ethnicity, cultural barriers and religious device, if we must exploit the potentials of this country, we must see everybody as one.

“We must leverage our intellectual values and stop all intrigues of ethnicity that our father sowed. We must think differently if we want to move Nigeria forward.

“Youth must get involved in the political space. With the youth number in this country, imagine that we all vote for people that can move this country forward. Elect competent people that can challenge the status quo and chart a new part for the Nigeria that we all dream of.”

Jegede said the youth has a greater responsibility to promote peace, security and national unity, and the first way to go is to get registered in a political parties, because these are people that will decide the future that we all dream of.

He added that the “youth need to also get politically educated and oriented, involve in policy advocacy, and chart a new course for national development.”

On her path, the CEO, A Smile on Their Faces Limited, Mrs. Funke Oga summarized her presentation with the acronym EDUCATION.

She explained that youth must me emphatic in their believes, desperate for a change, unite to change the status quo, continuously assess their journey so far, and be accountable for every steps taken for national development.

“They must have impact on others, organise a value chain development among themselves, and must be nationalistic in their approach to life.” she said.

