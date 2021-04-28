Stanbic IBTC Sensitises Customers on Pension Scheme

By Hamid Ayodeji

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has organised the 2021 edition of its pension employer’s forum with the theme, ‘Pension Administration in the New Normal’.

This is coming as the company said it has paid over N800 billion to more than 62,000 retirees in the country

The virtual event which was held recently, featured industry stakeholders who discussed issues such as, new and efficient ways of serving customers as mental and physical health of employees becomes imperative for any organisation.

Also, at the events it was noted that emerging trends like the transfer window, amongst other metrics in the sector were a positive development for the pension industry which in the long run would offer much stability and sustainability to the sector.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, said as an organisation, Stanbic IBTC remains dedicated towards boosting contributor’s confidence in the Nigerian pension industry and the larger financial services space.

According to him, these are both exciting and challenging times, even as he noted that, “The Nigerian Pension Industry is changing rapidly, and while some of us might be against the changes, they are necessary if we must grow as an industry.”

He added: “As an institution with over 155 years of proven track record in Africa, we remain committed to enabling dreams, expertly managing contributors’ funds and partnering with stakeholders in order to develop our industry and economy.

“Also, as an organisation we remain thankful for the confidence bestowed upon us regarding our ability to deliver value as this is what has made us the largest PFA in Nigeria today, both in volume of Retirement Savings Accounts and value of Assets Under Management; we do not take the confidence reposed in us for granted,” he affirmed.

Speaking at the event, Head Benefit Administration and Client Services, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Bolanle Shobowale, pointed out that while leveraging on technology, the firm has been able to support its contributors through access to instant services through self-service options, in every state.

“We remain committed to pushing technological boundaries in order to provide optimum satisfaction to clients, whilst ensuring data privacy by putting clients at the centre of everything we do and ensuring quality and timely services,” she added. .

