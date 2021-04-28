Senate Confirms Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

The Senate at Wednesday plenary approved the appointment of Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters which screened the judge.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi, Bamidele, said the nominee, who is the most senior Judge of the Bench at the High Court, satisfied the requirements of the constitution and Senate standing order rules 2015 (as amended).

Bamidele said Abdullahi is widely experienced, exposed, competent to superintend such position and as well a fit and proper person.

He thereafter moved ”that the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the confirmation of the nomination of Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. No petition is against the nominee, nor is there adverse report against him. We recommend that he should be confirmed as the Chief Judge of the FCT”.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 1, 2021 wrote to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity as the substantive Chief Judge of FCT High Court.

The president, in the letter, said he was making the request in pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Also on Wednesday, the Senate adopted a report for the establishment of Federal University of Education, Ankpa and Federal University of Agriculture, both in Katsina State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

