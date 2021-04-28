Sanwo-Olu Delivers 51 Road Projects in Two Years

By Segun James

No less than 51 iconic road projects have been delivered across Lagos State by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu within two years of the implementation of his administration’s infrastructure renewal programme, an official has said.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Aramide Adeyoye, listed the roads yesterday during the ongoing inter-ministerial press briefing organised to commemorate Sanwo-Olu’s second anniversary in office.

Adeyoye said the projects were selected on the basis of their strategic importance to enhance connectivity and improve economic activities across the metropolis.

She observed that the state government was undertaking 43 capital projects deemed pertinent to delivering efficient traffic management and intermodal transportation system in Lagos.

She noted that traffic management and transportation is the first pillar in the Sanwo-Olu administration’s development blueprint, known as T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

She cited some of the projects delivered to include Pen-Cinema flyover, ramp and road works on Ikorodu Road, Lagos-Ogun Boundary roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects, network of 31 roads in Ojokoro, and Aradagun-Epeme-Iworo-Ajido, among others.

The Special Adviser disclosed that construction was moving towards completion on 23 public buildings mapped out by the state government to drive socio-economic development.

Aside the capital projects, Adeyoye said the state government had also embarked on regular maintenance work of the major and inner roads across the State.

The intervention, she pointed out, has led to the rehabilitation of over 632 arterial roads by Lagos State Public Works Corporation, covering an approximate length of 192 kilometres.

She said: “Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu, has continued to deliberately invest in infrastructure as the development driver of the State’s economy and the Greater Lagos vision, thereby providing jobs for hundreds of our residents, as well as bringing immediate impactful succour to commuters in the State. In this aggressive campaign on delivery of roads and bridges, this administration has embarked on massive repair and rehabilitation of existing roads and construction of new road projects.

“The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in the last two years, has completed the construction of 51 road projects across the State and has over 43 ongoing road projects across the three senatorial districts. This is in addition to over 24 public building infrastructure that we are providing for socio-economic growth. Our continuous intervention in road repairs and maintenance had led to the rehabilitation of over 632 inner roads, covering approximately 192km across the State.”

Adeyoye said the intervention provided by the Public Works Corporation was in three forms, including comprehensive rehabilitation (overlay), routine maintenance (potholes patching /sectional overlay) and palliatives.

The Special Adviser disclosed that the State Government was moving towards concluding the bidding for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge conceived in the Lagos Strategic Master Plan.

She said the Government was in the second phase of the bidding process, where it had issued a Request for Proposal (RfP) to shortlist consortia and establish their financial proposal for the project.

By December, Adeyoye said, the state would have moved to appoint its preferred bidders, complete financial closure on the project and sign a concession agreement with a consortium, after which the construction will start.

“The journey of the 4th Mainland Bridge, which started years ago, became a top priority of the Sanwo–Olu administration as part of efforts aimed at decongesting the metropolis and ease traffic congestions along existing highways. This administration, in its resolve to ensure quick delivery of the project, has enhanced the role of Private Sector Partnerships in the delivery process.

“The alignment for the Fourth Mainland bridge is clear and we have six consortiums at the moment still in the bid for the project. We have completed our bio-metric survey on routes. We have more than 8,000 structures marked on the alignment and all environmental impact assessment has been completed to ensure the project takes off immediately the bidding process is complete. By December, we should come to financial close on who is the preferred bidder.”

