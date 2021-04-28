Osinbajo: Nigeria will Overcome Current Security Challenges

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has given an assurance that Nigeria would soon overcome the current security challenges it was facing.

He also disclosed that the nation’s security architecture was being re-organised with a view to achieving optimal result.

The vice president, according to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, stated this while playing host to His Royal Majesty, Yakanaje Uke in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan.

He promised that the present challenges would prepare Nigeria for a greater and prosperous future, urging the traditional institution to support the re-engineering process.

“I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future. A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation. I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.”

According to him, “there is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems.

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganise our security architecture, which is what is going on now.”

He explained that “one of the reasons why we have some of the divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country is because people do not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.”

Commending the Emir for his leadership style, the Vice President said “I think you have created an opportunity where the options are available for bringing appeals to a center of fairness and justice for people from across the country, and its one that is to be emulated.

“And I think that this is the way Nigeria should be. We should be able to say that no matter where you are from, if you have the talent, if you work hard, you will succeed wherever you are. You will not be constrained by your political, ethnic or religious affiliations.”

“Every great society that has succeeded in the world is multiethnic and they succeeded because they brought in talents from all over the place”.

The Vice President urged traditional rulers to leverage the influence they have over communities to effect positive change for the good of the entire society.

Commending the efforts of the Emir in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence, the Vice President noted that “I have heard a lot about the work that is going on and particularly fascinating for me is the fact that you have somehow managed to bring together a representation of Nigeria into the management of the affairs of your kingdom.”

