Ortom, IDPs Kick as Suspected Herdsmen Kill Seven in Benue

Gunmen kill policeman in Ebonyi, raze federal high court

By George Okoh

Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Abagana camp, yesterday protested against the recent attack on their camp and killings by herdsmen.

The IDPs, who embarked on physical protest, blocked the Makurdi-Lafia Federal Highway and laid the corpses of the victims on the road.

Also, one policeman was feared killed yesterday by gunmen who raided Onueke community in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Three civilians were also reportedly shot and dispossessed of their valuables by the rampaging gunmen who stormed the busy Onueke town at about 3pm.

The slain policeman and his colleagues were trying to repel the six hoodlums who held the town hostage for more than an hour.

The gunmen were said to have first attacked a residence of a native doctor identified as Azuoba, where they allegedly damaged vehicles and other property in his compound.

Hoodlums have also set ablaze the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

The fire, which was said to have been started in the early hours of yesterday, affected the library and security posts of the building.

No casualty was recorded in the attack but court records in the Library were completely destroyed.

The building is located along the Enugu/Abakaliki Highway opposite the state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State office.

Meanwhile, the suspected herdsmen yesterday morning invaded Abagana IDP camp killing seven persons.

Ortom yesterday confirmed the attack on Abagena Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi by suspected herdsmen, that left seven persons dead and many others injured.

Ortom stated this when he visited the camp, where the IDPs were already protesting the attack by blocking the Makurdi-Lafia road

The governor said that the attacks were becoming unacceptable, warned that with the current insecurity situation in the country Nigeria was becoming a Banana Republic that needed to be salvaged.

He also said that more than 70 people were killed in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West Local Government Areas, of the state in the last two weeks.

“You have all seen what is happening within the last two weeks. We have lost over 70 people in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West LGAs alone, in addition to what you have seen here.

“Many are in the hospital apart from the seven that were killed. But I want to say that our patience is being overstretched in spite of our preaching of rule of law and due process. You can see that the people are fed up.’’

He added that the patience of Nigerians was being overstretched by the situation, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should declare an emergency on security before the country collapses.

“I want to say that our patience is being overstretched on preaching due process of the law. Mr. President must rise up. He is the president of Nigeria and over 250 nationalities in the country who voted him into power”

“We all voted him and he took an oath to protect lives and property. What is happening now is unacceptable and can’t continue. Mr. President must rise up to address the nation himself, not Garba Shehu. Mr. President must tell us where we are going in this country. The body language, the actions and inactions of Mr. President shows he is the president of Fulani. I have written to him severally

over the activities of these people”.

He continued “It is amazing we are becoming a Banana Republic. If we have a president and Mr. President gives order to shoot at sight whoever is having AK-47, then the Defence Minister say that they cannot shoot at sight, those people should be prosecuted; so, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces? This kind of games, lies and falsehoods that is playing out is not acceptable. It is better for me not to be alive to see this kind of shame of leadership”

