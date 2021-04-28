Nigeria’s Worsening Poverty Level Gets FEC’s Attention, as FG Okays Poverty Reduction Policy

By Deji Elumoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its Wednesday meeting debated the nation’s worsening poverty level and approved a new policy to address the worrisome situation.

Briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja after the 43rd virtual weekly meeting of FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, said the council took note of the frightening situation.

According to him, the federal government was not unaware of the poverty level but was doing something about it, adding that it was along that line that FEC approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy policy.

Adesina said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to chair the Steering Committee of the new policy to provide overall guidance for implementation.

Details later…

