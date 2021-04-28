Imo Monarchs Vow to Invoke Curses on Perpetrators of Violence

By Amby Uneze

Traditional rulers in Imo State yesterday condemned the recent attack on the country home of the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, at Omuma, calling on security agencies to carry out thorough investigations into what transpired and ensure that the culprits and their sponsors are brought to book.

Rising from a critical meeting that lasted for few hours at their office in Owerri, the traditional rulers also threatened to invoke curses on those behind the insecurity ravaging the state should they refuse to change.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, the Chairman of the traditional institution and Chairman of the Imo State Community Policing, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, said the royal fathers are of the opinion that the attack was politically motivated, and therefore warned politicians instigating the crisis to have a rethink or be ready to face the consequences.

They stated that as custodians of the culture and tradition of the state, they are appealing to all involved in the “wicked act” to desist from it, and if they refuse, “the traditional institution will consult the gods of the land and invoke curses on them.”

They acknowledged that the security situation in the state required all hands on deck to secure the state so as to ensure that peace, progress and development thrive in the state.

The monarchs commended the efforts of the security agencies attached to the governor’s country home for repelling the attempted attacks, and pledged their continued support for them in their efforts to provide security in the state.

They described Uzodimma as a gift to the state, reiterating that any attack on the him is an attack on them, the Imo people and Ndigbo in general.

The Imo Traditional Institution seized the opportunity to call on the youths to resist attempts to be used by politicians as willing tools for evil machinations, noting that any damage done to the property and businesses of state would be replaced with money that would have been channeled to other developmental projects in the state.

However, the royal fathers failed to condemn the reckless killings of innocent citizens by security agents as such waste of unarmed Imo people by the soldiers could spark another round of crisis in the state.

