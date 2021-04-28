Foundation Condemns Incessant Attacks on Police Formations in South-east

By Sunday Okobi

Irked by the incessant attacks on police personnel and formations in the South-east, an international non-governmental organisation, Jose Foundation United Kingdom, yesterday condemned the acts, lamenting that it was a threat to justice, peace and development.

In a statement signed and issued by the President of the Foundation, Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the group said the police were the foundation of stability and peace in any society.

It said an attack on the police was an attack on Nigeria’s foundation of peace, justice and good governance, reproving the attacks in its entirety.

The group argued that an attack on the country’s security apparatus of stability was an attack on Nigeria, and must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens of the country.

Abhulimhen said the ugly development was tainting Nigeria’s image as a major player in the international community, and must not be allowed to continue.

According to him, “We condemn the recent attacks on our revered police and their formations in the south-eastern part of Nigeria carried out by enemies of peace, justice and development.

“These attacks on the police personnel and destruction of police stations are done by those who are bent on tarnishing the good image of Nigeria and paint the country as a lawless state.

“We cannot allow such callowness to continue to reign in our land because it will impair justice delivery, as the police are a major player in the process of serving justice to the offended.”

While calling on all persons involved in the attacks to have a rethink as violence will not do anyone good, the Foundation boss commended the efforts of the new leadership of the Nigeria Police Force under the acting Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, “for remaining focused in spite of the setbacks in the Southeast and other regions in the country.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the acting IG to bring the perpetrators of the crimes in the country to justice and return sanity to the South-east region, calling on all Nigerians from all works of life to continue to support security agencies in their quest to rid the society of criminal elements.

“The destruction of police stations and other public facilities amount to economic sabotage on the country, as taxpayers’ resources will be needed to rebuild the facilities destroyed thereby depriving the people enough resources to address other critical areas that will impact on their lives.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge our gallant police personnel not to give in to these enemies of the country but to confront them and bring peace to the region using all legal means.

“We stand by the police at these critical times because they remain the backbone of our society,” Abhulimhen said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

