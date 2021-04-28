Featuring Bella Shmurda on my track helped redefine my career – DREY SPENCER

After Overseeing “CASHAPP “,which was regarded as one of the biggest songs of 2020, Drey Spencer is back with another single “INFLUENCER BABY “,amidst hopes that it will do better than his last hit track.

The singer, born Ibrahim Mustapha, collaborated with music sensation, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan Ibile , to release his single ‘Cashapp’ and the single appeared to have announced to the music world that a music star was born.

Following the success of the 2020 hit single which brought the Lagos-born artiste many accolades and recognition, Drey Spencer is back with another single entitled ‘Influencer baby’.

On ‘Influencer baby’, Drey Spencer enlists Afrobeats act, Logos Olori, to help shine light on the various lifestyles of female social media influencers and elites.

With the new single set to drop on May 7th, it is expected that fans would look forward to another potential hit track from the award-winning musician as he hopes to build on the successes of recent years.

Drey Spencer, who also leads his own label, Drey Spencer Records and is often associated with acts such as Zlatan Ibile, Badboytimz and Dablixx Oosha has not hidden his excitement in having another single lined up for release, saying that fans should expect more from his stable.

