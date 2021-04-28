Edo Senator Attacked by Bandits, Escapes Death by a Whisker

Security aides critically injured

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Clifford Ordia, was on Monday, reportedly attacked twice by suspected bandits along Okenne-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Ordia who represents Edo Central and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, said the suspected bandits opened fire on his convoy, while returning to Abuja from his hometown in Edo State.

He said during the exchange of fire between the criminals and security officials attached to him, three policemen sustained gun wounds adding that one of the critically wounded policemen is responding to treatment at an Abuja hospital.

He also said his personal vehicle was riddled with bullets, though he was lucky to have escaped unhurt.

The ranking Senator said, “I’m seriously traumatised by the experience. We were coming from Edo State, somewhere between Okenne and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits. They opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire.

“The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gun wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to a Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

They did their best and was able to stabilise them. I’d to immediately put a call across to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

“We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incident and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move.

They opened fire on us. Some vigilantees had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush. That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you’ll see how the bullets damaged them. But I’m glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipment, they can do a lot and protect Nigerians.”

He called on the Federal Government to immediately initiate moves to restructure the security architecture of the country, warning that no one is safe anymore.

According to him, something urgent must be done to restore order to every part of the country and protect the lives of every Nigerian.

