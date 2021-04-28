Bill Making Vocational Education Compulsory in Secondary Schools Passes Second Reading

By Adedayo Akinwale

A Bill for an Act to provide for compulsory teaching of vocational studies in the syllabuses of secondary schools in Nigeria has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The Bill, sponsored by Hon. Joseph Bello, passed the second reading at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday.

Contributing, Hon. Benjamin Muzondu commended the sponsor of the bill, saying that it would address insecurity in the country.

Muzondu said he trained himself in the university from earnings he made from photography and decried the disappearance of vocational training in the country.

He added that the bill would address the issue of unemployment and ensure that vocational education would now be funded.

According to him, “We are facing insecurity challenges today because the youths are not engaged.”

He said if the bill is passed into law and properly implemented, unemployment would be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

In his submission, Hon. Julius ihonvbere said if the bill is properly implemented, it would save the country from the impending doom.

He urged the House to work on the Bill in such a way that the people at the rural areas will benefit from it, adding that most times, such vocational centres are located at the state capital.

