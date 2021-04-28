Babcock Varsity Inaugurates New Governing Council

By Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has inaugurated a new governing council that would steer the affairs of the institution for the next four years.

The new council is headed by the President of the Northern Region Conference of the Seventh Adventist Church, Pastor Yohanna Harry.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the institution, was performed by the Chancellor of the university and President of the West African Central Division of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dr. Elie Weick-Dido.

Other members of the Governing Council present at the inauguration ceremony included the President/Vice- Chancellor, Babcock University, Ademola Tayo, Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academics, Professor Philemon Amanze, Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Management Services, Professor Yacob Haliso; Vice- President, Financial Administration, Dr. Ilesanmi Akande; Vice-President, Student Development, Dr. Sunday Audu; former 32nd President of General Conference of UNESCO, Emeritus Professor Michael Omolewa, and Abia State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanelechi Nwangwa and Elder Markus Dangana.

The chancellor appealed to members of the council to discharge their duties effectively with passion and dedication to the service of God and humanity.

He said at a time such as this, every institution requires best practices to excel and drastically stave off competition.

“With about 197 universities in Nigeria, Babcock University requires your best input to continue to raise the bar of learning and training for maximum global impact.”

In his acceptance speech, Harry said the council would exercise its primary responsibility in the overall interest of all and sundry without hindrance, adding that it would continue to determine the educational character and academic direction and integrity of the university to ensure that students have quality learning experience leading to academic awards which are subject to the application of appropriate academic standards.

In his remarks, the vice-chancellor said he would, with the support of the governing council, work to implement and fulfill the mission and strategic aims of the university, the corporate plan and the key indicators of university performance.

“I would ensure that the university is financially sustainable and it is using its resources judiciously in the overall interest of its students and stakeholders.”

