Augustine Varsity Matriculates 91, Honours Outstanding Students

Victims Support Fund Donates Wash Facilities to Bauchi Schools

By Segun Awofadeji

As part of effort to complement government in addressing water challenges in schools and to curb the spread of COVID-19, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Victim Support Fund (VSF) has donated over 4,000 litres of solar powered borehole each to three secondary schools selected from the three senatorial districts in Bauchi State.

The NGO also donated to each of the schools four hand washing stations, 2,000 pieces Face Masks,20 litres of sanitizer,120 bottles of five hundred millimetres liquid soap, as well as five cartons of bleach.

The benefiting schools include Government Girls Secondary School, Kafin Madaki, Government Secondary School, Toro and Government Girls Secondary School, Yana,

The Chairperson, VSF Task Force on COVID-19, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji said the intervention was part of the organisation’s third phase mandate to provide such in three selected schools in 18 states across the six geo-political zones of the country aimed at extending hands of fellowship to the indigent.

“Water is very essential we want to help your school and help you (the girls, your teachers and every stakeholder around this environment) to be able to observe hygiene protocols during and beyond the pandemic.”

Akerele-Ogunsiji who noted that the solar powered boreholes would go a long way to address the water problems being experienced in the schools, urged the students and teachers to utilize optimally the facilities provided for their benefit and those to come in the next decades.

“We are hopeful that this borehole facility would be useful for another 20 years if it is properly maintained by the schools, and that’s the testimony to the critical thinking that we put into programme’s design and development at the Victims Support Fund,” she added.

Receiving the facilities, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the VSF intervention and promised that the state government would maintain the facilities for the benefit of future generations.

“This is an addition to what the government is doing, we have boreholes in all our secondary schools and intervention such as this by VSF is a welcome development,” he said.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, the governor thanked the donor for the gesture and urged other organisations to follow suit.

Responding, the Head Girl of Government Girls Secondary School Kafin Madaki, Aisha Kabir Idris, who spoke on behalf of students of the benefitting schools promised to protect the facilities from vandalism.

The students also sang a song of appreciation in honour of the VSF.

