NSDC Boss Urges Operators to Adhere to Backward Integration Policy on Sugar

James Emejo in Abuja

The newly appointed Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, has urged investors in the country sugar industry to remain committed to the faithful implementation of the Backward Integration Programme (BIP).

He said this was crucial to the attainment of self-sufficiency in sugar production and job creation.

He said the BIP roadmap constituted a major component of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) which has the capacity to tackle the soaring unemployment level and address other socio-economic issues currently bedeviling the country.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit to sugar refineries in Lagos State, he said the sugar sector remained a goldmine with numerous potentials and opportunities for Nigerians, providing direct and indirect jobs for thousands of citizens across disciplines and professions.

“We are all concerned about the need to provide job opportunities for our people, especially our youths,” he said.

He pointed out that unemployment remained a major contributor to the various social crises facing the country, stressing that this was why the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has committed to revamping the sugar industry to enable it absorb Nigerians and contribute meaningful to the economy.

Adedeji, who linked violent crimes and insecurity to rising unemployment and joblessness amongst the youths, said the sugar sector has what it takes to provide millions of direct and indirect jobs to Nigerians both as skilled and unskilled.

He, however, assured investors in the sector of government’s support, in terms of policy and technical assistance, stressing that the country had done well in the refining of raw sugar.

In a statement by Deputy Director, Public Affairs, NSDC, Mr. Ahmed Waziri, the sugar council boss said: “The federal government is serious and determined to realise its objectives as far as the sugar sector is concerned. We hope to be the largest exporter of sugar in Africa in the nearest future.

“To achieve this lofty goal, we must all roll up our sleeves and accord priority to our backward integration programme which is the bedrock of our mission as an agency of government.

“Only recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria said it would soon begin to restrict access to foreign exchange to producers of some commodities in the country, including sugar.

“This is clearly an indication that government cannot continue to expend its scarce forex on things that we have all it takes to produce locally. Let’s take this as a challenge and work towards ensuring that the BIP policy succeeds for the benefit our dear country”.

He further urged the operators to take actions that will make Nigeria a net exporter of sugar thereby saving scarce forex for other purposes.

“Let us integrate all that we are doing to a workable and implementable agenda for the smooth operation of the sector,” he added.

