NGO to Honour Four Police Officers for Gallantry During EndSARS Protests

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A non-governmental and human rights-focused organisation, Citizens’ Gavel has nominated four outstanding police officers for recognition for exhibition of gallantry during the heady EndSARs protests in some parts of the country towards the end of last year.

The policemen are to be honoured by the NGO following unanimous approval by the public in its maiden “Askari Wey Correct” Awards.

In a statement by Taiwo Makanjuola, the communications associate, Citizens’ Gavel, the four officers were selected for consistently showing kindness to citizens and putting their lives on the line with utmost diligence in line with the oaths of their profession.

The recipients are CSP Julius Adedeji, a staff officer in the office of the Inspector General of Police and DSP Iheanachor Ifeanyi Omuta, who is assigned to the Force Intelligence Response Team, Lagos State.

Others are ACP Markus Ishaku Ibrahim Bashiran, who is the Head of the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force and ASP Saviour Bassey, a finance officer in the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Citizens’ Gavel, which played a major role in reducing police brutality in Nigeria through advocacy like EndSARS and the passage of the new Police Act said as an organisation, it aims to protect fundamental human rights and provide legal assistance for indigent persons.

It said Askari Wey Correct Awards is an initiative that seeks to motivate officers who have shown exemplary behaviour in the line of duty while noting that the recognition will espur other officers to exemplify good behaviour in furtherance of their public duty, regardless of location as they are being assessed by the citizens.

