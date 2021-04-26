Military Technology Beyond Native Doctors’ Protection, APC Warns Nigerian Youths

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools in a war against any tribe or community in Nigeria.

The party said this in a post on Twitter accompanied by photos of a Commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ikonso, who was killed on Saturday during an operation involving the police, army and the Department of State Services (DSS).

In the caption on one of the photos where Ikonso was wearing native charms, the APC warned youths not to rely on the protection provided by native doctors because they cannot protect them from military technology.

“Dear Nigerian youth. Don’t allow anyone to send you to war with another Nigerian, community, state or tribe. Those things native doctors would give you cannot protect you. Military technology of today is beyond our native doctors who have not made any advancement in 100yrs!” the party tweeted.

“War destroys communities and families and often disrupts the development of the social and economic fabric of nations. The effects of war include long-term physical and psychological harm to children and adults, as well as reduction in material and human capital.

“Armed conflict has important indirect negative consequences on infrastructure, public health provision, and social order. These indirect consequences are often overlooked and unappreciated.”

