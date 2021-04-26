Military Arrests Benue Monarch for Alleged Illegal Possession of Weapons

George Okoh in Makurdi

The joint military troops named the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), on Saturday, allegedly uncovered arms and ammunition at the palace of the District Head of Cha (Mue Ter Cha), His Royal Highness, Chief Utambe Adzer, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

It was also alleged that the troops also uncovered stockpile of weapons at the palace of the District Head of Lumbuv, Chief Teran Kwaghbo, who allegedly fled his palace with one AK-47 through a back door.

It was alleged that Kwaghbo ran away when he heard that his counterpart had been arrested and the soldiers were told that he was in possession of six AK-47 rifles, which were being used to perpetrate crimes in both Benue and Taraba States.

A source from the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity told THISDAY that the OPWS troops acted on credible information that enabled them to uncover those weapons in the palaces of the two chiefs following the activities of some armed Bandits in their domains.

“It was at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday when we saw some soldiers moving towards the palace of Mue Ter Cha. Then the next moment, we saw that the military have arrested the Chief. We also saw them bringing out some arms, which we heard were discovered in his house.

“They equally raised down the round hut located in the palace suspected to be housing the weapons and some criminal elements.

“Just this morning (Saturday), the military troops were still seen in Lumbuv District where they also attempted to arrest the district head whom they (soldiers) believe harboured illegal arms. However, information got to the chief and he escaped the arrest.

“As I talk to you, nobody knows where the army took the traditional ruler to,” the source said.

Another reliable source told journalists that one Ak47 assault rifle, one mag, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions, one locally made mortar tube and one vehicle were recovered from Adzer.

It would be recalled that the armed bandits suspected to be loyal to late Benue militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias ‘Gana’, have been terrorising the Sankera axis of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, killing unsuspected members of the public.

When contacted, Force Commander of the OPWS, Brigadier General Clement Apere, declined to comment on operations that were yet to be concluded.

Apere, however, directed journalists to the Information Unit of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

