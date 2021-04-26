Kano Destroys 402 Tonnes of Fake Products

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) yesterday in Kano destroyed 402 tons of substandard, adulterated, expired and unwholesome products seized in three months.

Speaking during the destruction of the items, the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the seizure of such quantity of the items was a clear indication that his administration is succeeding in the fighting against the sale and use of substandard and expired products in the state.

According to him, his administration will not relent in its efforts towards ensuring that the state is free from such illicit products, and also drug abuse among the youths.

He said: “We will make sure that the state is not only dropping from the high position in drug abuse in the country, but will also make sure that it’s free from drug abuse.

“We are working towards the establishment of a law that would ensure that those engage in selling fake, substandard, adulterated, expired and unwholesome products are brought to book.”

Ganduje also commended the acting CPC Managing Director, Mr. Baffa Dan Agundi, who also doubled as the MD of Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), for his tireless efforts.

Also speaking, Agundi said the seizure of the items was recorded within the past three months when he took office.

According to him, immediately he was appointed as the acting MD, the governor instructed him to do everything possible to ensure that those products are no longer in existence in the state.

“I wish to inform you that these seizures were carried out during our operations within the past three months, and we made seizures on a daily basis.

“In the next three months, I have the confidence that we are not going to make such a seizure, because the perpetrators know that we are ready for them, because we have arrested some of them.

“We have more in our warehouse waiting to be destroyed also. And those items we seized are so dangerous to health,” he said.

Agundi further commended the Ganduje for approving the recruitment of 100 casual workers, with the release of their one year allowances to the CPC.

