JAMB Reschedules Mock Exams for May 20

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled its 2021 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) date from April 30 to May 20.

In a statement released yesterday by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the change of date was due to some ongoing adjustments in the board’s operational processes.

It however said other schedules, including the date for the UTME fixed for June 5 to 19, 2021, would not be affected, adding that candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit for the mock and other critical stakeholders should note this change of date.

Also, the statement said it was necessary to inform all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE Registration exercise was ongoing and would end on May 15, 2021.

“The 2021 Mock Examination earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 30, 2021, has now been rescheduled to hold on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

“This change of date is owing to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes. The change, however, would not affect the Mock Examination other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for 5 to 19 June, 2021. Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date.

It further said that the Board has, however, noted with concern that some candidates in trying to generate their profiles were sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word ‘NIN’ allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000. Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate. It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019.”

