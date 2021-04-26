CAN Condemns Killing, Abduction of Kaduna Church Members

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned yesterday’s killing and abduction of church worshippers at the Haske Baptist Church, Manni Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen reportedly invaded the church at about 9.00am when Sunday service was ongoing and shot indiscriminately at worshippers, killing a medical doctor, Dr. Zakariya Dogo Taro, and abducting scores of others.

The medical doctor worked with the State Ministry of Health.

In a reaction to the incident, the Secretary of the Kaduna CAN, Rev. Caleb Maaji, condemned the attack, noting that the organisation was saddened by the development.

He expressed concern over the sorry state of the security situation in the country and in particular, Kaduna State, and urged the government to talk less and act before citizens would resort to self-help.

“Our hearts are saddened over the sorry see security situation in our dear state (Kaduna State). It has grown so unfortunate and on a daily basis continues to grow worst with no appreciable resistance given the unholy terrorists who have continued to hold our dear state and nation to ransom.

“Today, April 25, 2021, innocent worshipers who went out for nothing but to worship and pray to God were attacked, a medical doctor and one other person killed, many members injured and others taken into captivity.

“This is happening in a nation that her constitution allows freedom of religion yet this freedom is not guaranteed.

“CAN Kaduna State continues to wonder what the crime of innocent citizens is, how come the terrorist appear more free and protected than the citizens?

“This is a challenge to the government, indeed a government that is unable to guarantee the safety of its citizens and their properties will be best termed a failed government.

“Our hearts go to the local church at Manini, the Nigeria Baptist Convention and family members of the deceased. We are appealing to relevant agencies and praying for the safe release of the abducted members and indeed all others in captivity.

“We also enjoined all men and women of goodwill to continue to wake up and do the needful before we are all consumed by the ongoing evil of banditry and kidnapping that has hijacked our country especially Kaduna State.

“The Kaduna State Government and the FG should stop making noise about insecurity and simply act now before Nigerians will have no option than to turn to self-help.”

