Bauchi Spends over N8bn on Educational Programmes, Projects

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has stated that his administration has spent over N8 billion for the implementation and execution of educational policies and programmes in the state.

The governor disclosed this at the official distribution of materials to BESDA Learning Centres (UBEC Instructional materials) and the inauguration of the 2019 UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Project in Bauchi at the weekend.

Mohammed also said the work done involved the construction and renovation of 864 blocks of classrooms which translated into 2,413 classes across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He further said as a reward for the outstanding performance of the state in the 2017/2018 and 2019 intervention projects, particularly in the payment of counterpart funding, UBEC has forwarded to the state basic education board the state 2020 and 2021 federal statutory allocation of SUBEB matching grant to the tune of N1,661,720,779.60.

According to the governor, the state government has since provided its counterpart funds of the same amount, and it will continue to fulfill other agreements signed with development partners.

He also disclosed that the state had procured white branded chalk worth N81, 900,000 for distribution to the 20 Local Government Education Authorities with a view to equipping schools with basic writing materials.

The governor said: “It may interest you to note that this administration at the take-off of BESDA programme in the state, provided teaching and learning materials worth over N53 million and distributed them to the beneficiary Local Government Education Authorities.”

Mohammed said his administration has equally released the sum of N436,882,951.26 as part of its commitment in supporting USAID NEI-Plus programme in the state, adding that in all the beneficiary local government authorities of NEI-Plus, the affected pupils can perfectly read and write.

He said the African Development Bank (AfDB) has intervened in the education sector of the state through the construction of three models schools in the state to improve the quality of education and find a lasting solution to the problem of out-of-school children in the state.

In his key note address, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Bala Zakari, said the BESDA project is being supported by the World Bank with the sum of $611 million in 17 focus states, including Bauchi State, with the aim of increasing equitable access for out-of-school children and improve literacy in the benefiting states as well as strengthen accountability for results in basic education in Nigeria.

Zakari pointed out that the availability and utilisation of instructional materials in informal and formal education enhanced conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.

In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, Surumbai Dahiru Bauchi, said 941 learning centres in nine local government areas of the state are currently participating in the three-year BESDA project for the provision of basic education.

