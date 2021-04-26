Anambra to Organise Airshow for Opening of New Airport

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano has said the first aircraft will touchdown at the new state airport on April 30th.

The governor said owner of Airpeace, Allen Onyema; Nestoil boss, Ernest Obiejesi, and other Anambra indigenes who own private aircraft would stage an airshow to mark the opening of the airport.

Obiano stated this during the public presentation of a book; “Governor Willie Obiano: 7 Years of Delivering Good Governance in Anambra State” by Dr. Uche Nworah and Dr. Emeka Arinze, which chronicled his achievements in the state.

He said, “The owner of Airpeace, my good friend, Allen Onyema will have the opportunity of landing first on that airport. Obi Jackson has also called me that he is bringing his aircraft, and many other Anambra people who own private jets will come with their planes too.

“I’m very proud of this project. It is the best anywhere in Africa. With this project, I want every Anambra man to walk tall.

“God willing, I will finish strong and handover to someone that will do better than me. Then I will go and rest and hope that history will be very kind to me.”

Obiano said the Anambra international airport is a passenger and cargo airport, adding that he built it within 15 months, without borrowing money from any bank.

“It is the first time anyone would build that kind of project in 15 months. We used seven world class companies to execute the project.

“We did it with Anambra money. This administration has passed through two recessions and we are still moving. Despite this we were paying workers, promoting them, giving palliatives, and doing projects,” he said.

Editor of the book, Nworah, in his address said the book was an attempt to chronicle the projects of the governor, within the seven years that he has been the governor.

“This is put together to celebrate the milestones of the Obiano administration in seven years. We hope that years from today people will lay their hands on the books to know what Obiano did in Anambra,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

