Again, Kwara Leads APC States in Achievements’ Chart for March

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Government has emerged the best All Progressives Congress’ (APC) governed state in terms of development for the month of March 2021.

The rating was based on a magazine published by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The PGF, publishers of the Progressive Strides Magazine (PSM), is the amalgam of governors elected under the ruling APC.

Kwara also topped the table in August 2020.

The PSM is a peer review tracking developmental initiatives across the states governed by the APC.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that “the Director General of the PGF, Mr. Solihu Muhammad Lukman, said in a briefing note announcing the PSM’s for March that Kwara led the national table with 19 strides across various sectors, including social investment, health, sports, agriculture, and education, among others.

The statement reads: “Lukman said in the notes on the March edition that Kwara State secured 19 strides to emerge as the state with the most developmental initiatives for the month.

“In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kwara State recording the most initiatives for this month, having 19 strides.

“These cut across health care, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, agriculture, environment as well as sports.

“Ekiti State follows with 14 strides; Jigawa and Lagos, 12 each; Ogun, 11 while Kaduna and Nasarawa have 10 each. Kogi and Niger record eight strides each; Kano, seven as Gombe gets six. Kebbi and Ondo emerge with five strides each; Osun and Plateau, four each; Borno, Ebonyi and Katsina, three each. Finally, two strides were recorded each in Imo and Yobe States.”

The statement added that “the entries for this edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides in 2021.

“The information gathered was made easily retrievable on public platforms whilst the PGF’s secretariat serves as repertoire for same.

“In February, Kwara and Kaduna ranked fourth on the table with 15 strides apiece across sectors — both coming after Lagos, Jigawa, and Kano in reverse order.

“Kwara’s superlative postings among its peers again underscore the commitments of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to touch the lives of the citizens in positive ways.”

