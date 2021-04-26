16 Die in Edo, Kwara Auto Crashes

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than 16 people died in separate road accidents in Edo and Kwara states at the weekend.

In Edo State, nine persons travelling for a wedding at Ewato in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state died after their vehicle collided with a truck laden with cement.

The accident occurred at the Ekpon junction along Agbor-Ewohimi road in Igueben area of the state.

The body of the deceased passengers, were said to have been taken to the mortuary while the only survivor, a young boy of about 15 years was receiving treatment in a hospital.

Consequently, angry youths in Ewato yesterday reportedly set ablaze the truck whose driver was said to have escaped immediately the accident happened to avoid being lynched.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benamaisa attributed the incident to over- speeding and loss of control.

“Five persons died on the spot and three persons were unconscious and taken to the hospital. Two persons survived without injury but we are going to the hospital as at today to find out the state of the three taken there unconscious.

“From report, the accident was as a result of excessive speed and loss of control. The sienna was trying to dodge something and left his own lane to the other and then went under the truck. The two of them were on speed otherwise one of them would have been able to control his vehicle effectively but we are expecting update on the situation”.

In a related incident, 11 persons were confirmed dead while several others sustained injuries in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Shao town in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Shao town is one of the communities in Kwara North that is situated close to the outskirt of Ilorin.

The fatal accident, it was learnt, occurred yesterday evening when a commercial vehicle rammed into an articulated bus at Shao Junction close due to over-speeding.

While the victims’ corpses were taken to UITH, many others who were reportedly injured during the mishap were admitted at various clinics and hospitals for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Jonathan Owoade, warned commercial drivers and motorist against speed violation while driving, adding that commuters should always be alert and alive to caution any over-speeding driver during journeys.

He said, “The issue is very unfortunate but I can confirm to you that the FRSC received a call about fatal accident involving two vehicles, a commercial bus and an articulated vehicle this morning.

“It was discovered that the accident resulted from speed violation.

“Twenty persons were involved in the accident out of which 11 of them lost their lives in the process while others sustained fractures and injuries.

“The corpses have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), while those who sustained injuries were taken to a nearby clinic and hospitals for treatment.

“We have since cleared the road and there is no obstruction whatsoever caused as a result of the auto crash”, he added.

He however said that, “motorists and other road users must be careful and avoid violating road safety guidelines.

“Commuters particularly should always caution commercial vehicle drivers against over-speeding. This is very important especially with the attitude of some of these drivers”.

