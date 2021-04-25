Ziing Opens Window of Opportunity for Investors

As more investors, especially those who play in the capital market adopt the use of the Ziing app and recommend them to other users, they stand the chance to create more wealth for themselves through the Ziing Refer and Win Promo.

Ziing is an app powered by Investment One Financial Services to ease savings, investments and reduce financial friction. The App was launched for the use of the investing public two years ago with their flagship features zSave and zPlan.

According to Investment One Financial Service Limited, the promo which will run between April 10 and May 10 has been launched to increase the number of investors that are already benefiting from using the app for wealth creation in the Nigerian financial markets space.

“We believe in the power of referral and we have chosen to take it a step further by rewarding users who are generous enough to share the financial liberation they have discovered through the use of the Ziing app. What better way to earn more than to introduce people to opportunities? Introduce Ziing to your circle of friends and get rewarded for it,” a statement from the company said.

Investment One disclosed that the promo is a unique opportunity made available to users of the Ziing app to make an extra source of income. Ziing will be rewarding both new and existing users who share their referral link with their family and friends. This is in addition to the bonus we currently give users for every referral.

“We reward our users with N200 for every referral link shared and activated. If you haven’t, then you should grab the opportunity immediately. Don’t forget to share the unique link from your app with your friends,” it said.

There are however steps to be followed to emerge a winner in the ongoing promo.

The first step is for a new user to download the app on the Google play store or the iOS app store to complete the signup process and go to your dashboard while the existing user will simply log in and go to their dashboard. The second step is to click on the share button to share the unique referral link with friends and family on whatever social media platform they are on. The third step is simply to repeat.

“When these steps are followed duly, your chances of winning amazing gifts and cash prizes increase with every referral that comes from you. Please note that terms and conditions apply,” the statement disclosed

