WHEN CHARLYBOY CAME TO SHOMOLU

The call was crisp, Duke of Shomolu, I want to see you. Fada call and I won’t answer? I went o. I entered his lair, and he was looking at me. Still very handsome, roguish and dangerous. I love this man die.

My papa beat me for am. When my father ask me – who do you want to be like when you grow up, I say CharlyBoy. The man beat me like ‘gbomogbomo’. Charly Boy has been consistent in his rebellion. Passionate about Nigeria but weakened by the death of the nation. He is sad. I say, bro, no worry, make we chop afang. He agreed. So I invited other icons, Mudi, Yemi Shodimu, Olisa Adibua, Makinde Adeniran and the Ogelle man Osita Oparagu.

We all sat down under the tree in my house and devoured the most deliciously made afang in Lagos. Come and see snails, periwinkle and goat meat. Osita say he is vegetarian. I just look am. I eat him own. We ate and downed it with beautiful bottles of wine provided by my in-law, the great Ezekiel Etim. Yemi brought palm wine. By the time we finished, we forget to talk o. Nigeria matter disappears, the afang take over. Anyways, I still think CharlyBoy is a living legend and must be celebrated. Welldone Fada.

