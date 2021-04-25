WHAT SORT OF ASSURANCE IN CONTINUITY?

When I first heard this one, it was Davido’s hit song, ‘Assurance,’ that came to my mind. Davido, in that powerful song, promised his belle Chioma everything in this world – it was a scam. Years after, he never marry am. We are even hearing some funny stories about variations of this assurance that the man is giving other starlets to pop their cherry. It is in the same vein that I am looking at this Buhari’s continuity. Na real ‘Assurance’ – he is giving us assurance. Oya, everybody start singing in Davido’s voice – Continuity.

Mbok, leave me make I rest. This Buhari, I sure say even he himself don tire. When they ask him any question, he will just say the first thing that come him head so that they will leave him alone so he can go and rest. Continuity of what o, if I may ask? Inflation, insecurity, mbok make I no talk.

Daddy, my best advice for you is to also start a countdown. A countdown to when you will go and push it very powerfully. That way, people will start to leave you alone. They will say after all he is going. Continuity, please don’t let me laugh. This na real suffering and smiling as Fela sing.

