Two Scores of Bliss for Rotimi, Betty Akeredolu

It was Francis Wayne Sinatra, American singer, songwriter, actor, and conductor, who said that love and marriage are inseparable—the longer the years of marriage, the deeper the devotion of the married to each other. After 40 years of being together as man and wife, one can only imagine how deeply Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is devoted to his wife, Betty, and vice versa.

A few days ago, social media was awash with felicitations and goodwill messages for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and his wife, Lady Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on their 40th wedding anniversary. Of course, Akeredolu’s allies and other Ondo state natives and residents were not the only ones celebrating the couple; those who know a thing or two about ‘conjugal bliss’ had nothing but praises for the Akeredolus.

The anniversary was capped with a private event organised by Akeredolu’s children and held at the residence of the mother of the governor in Ibadan, Oyo State. Several notable figures were in attendance, including Akeredolu’s Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun; acting State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin; Deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye; Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff, Gbenga Ale; Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo; Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa; and many others.

During the event, the happy couple had much to say. According to Akeredolu, his marriage to Lady Betty is the first plus of his life. He stated that going back 40 years, he would still want her for himself, even though they have faced many odds. Similarly, the 67-year-old Lady Betty noted that her husband remains her first love, and she has no regrets that she had to cross the Niger to get together with him.

Obviously, these 40 years (which is almost two-thirds of their respective lives) have only deepened the love that Rotimi and Betty Akeredolu have for each other. With four children and many grandchildren, there is much to be grateful for besides their respective careers.

