Shade Okoya’s Homily as she Turns 44

The elegant and lavishly beautiful entrepreneur behind Eleganza enterprise and Managing Director of Eleganza industrial City, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya is marking another milestone today as she turns 44.

But instead of throwing a lavish party as usual, the woman of means would use the occasion to deliver her homily about the need for Nigerian youths to prepare themselves to benefit from emerging opportunities by being well grounded educationally.

In a recent interview, Okoya had urged the young people of Nigeria to always be alive to their responsibilities as they prepare themselves to take up leadership positions.

Speaking further, she discussed all that she has done in terms of restructuring, organizing and saving costs through her leadership at the new Eleganza Industrial City; which is being positioned as the number one manufacturing organization in the whole of Africa.

“Since I assumed office as the Managing Director (MD) of Eleganza Industrial City, I have repositioned the company in a positive environment. The company had suffered major lapses in the past. However, the company has undergone major improvements and is now bigger, better structured. Under my leadership, Eleganza has new visions, a new mission and culture aimed to propel the company in the direction of being the number one producer of all household items. Today, I am proud to say that Eleganza is stronger and with higher quality products,” she said.

The fashion icon also added that the new Eleganza Industrial City is a massive project on 35 hectares of land which will cater for every household needs.

“It is called an ‘Industrial City’ because of the large variety of household products that we manufacture. My chairman, my husband is so passionate about the project and Allah has been so kind and good to him in terms of giving him the strength and health for achieving his dreams and goals in the new Eleganza Extension site,” she added.

Born in Lagos on the 25th of April 1977 into the family of the late Alhaji Taju and Alhaja Nimota Adeleye, Chief (Dr) Mrs Shade Okoya had her early education in Lagos where she grew up. She studied at Lagos State Polytechnic Isolo, where she obtained an OND in Banking and Finance. She followed this up with a degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos.

Among her many titles are the Bewaji of Lagos, Otun Aare lyalaje of Ajiranland, Yeye Oge of Epe Land, Ajisewa of Oke Ona Egba as well as the Patron of Fashion Designers’ Association of Nigeria (FADAN).

She has interest in many areas of business other than standing as the Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited. She is also a member, Board of Directors of Eleganza Group and RAO investment Property Company Limited.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

