SEYI TINUBU – I NEED DELIVERANCE

Bro, for the past week, I have been trying to write something about you along your business lines and how you have been doing well in it. But funnily enough, each time I open the laptop, I go just get writer’s block, and nothing will come out. This is really funny because normally, I flow o. I can represent Nigeria in the Olympics in writing, so you can imagine my frustration. I will write and write, but I go just get babanla writer’s block when I come to this your matter.

People are fighting you spiritually o. They don’t want me to hail you o. Even this one that I am writing, na since 4 am. I have written other people own, but as I reach your side, I block again. Be like say, I will leave it before the witches blind me. Na, you know your contributions to the system, whatever it is, keep doing it and always stand by the side of truth, justice, and fair play as a new breed of young Nigerian. As for me, I don run before dem turn me blind. I no write about Seyi Tinubu again o, mothers of the earth leave me.

