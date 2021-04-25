Senator Adeola Solomon: Tale of an Ambitious Politician

“Intelligence, without ambition, is like a bird without wings”, said Salvador Dali. Also, ambition, it is believed, is the path to success, just as persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.

So, it is not out of place that Senator Adeola Olamilekan Solomon is preparing well and guiding his political career come 2023.

To many, 2023 is a long way to come. But the politician, who is known as a strategist, believes the maxim that says, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”

Indeed, anyone who knows the man, popularly known as Yayi, very well, will attest to the fact that he understands politics like the back of his hand. A reliable source close to the two-term senator (Lagos West Senatorial District), disclosed that as part of his political permutation and calculations, he would contest to represent his ancestral district, Ogun West Senatorial District, in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

It is said that the senator currently representing the district, Tolu Odebiyi, and ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun, has never hidden their loathing for him, could be a clog in the wheel of his ambition.

Another source disclosed that Yayi could be using his Ogun senatorial ambition as a launching pad for his most cherished aspiration: the state’s number one job in 2027 after the current governor, Dapo Abiodun, will have served his two terms as required under the law. Political observers claim that the senatorial ambition is to worm himself into the heart of the state’s citizens and gain more relevance. “If you ask the senator about his most cherished ambition, he will definitely tell you that it is to become the governor of Ogun state.

“He is working tirelessly to achieve this someday.”

In the build-up to the Ogun governorship election in 2019, the Yewa-born senator was considered the likely successor to Amosun, owing to his financial war chest, connections, popularity, and sound political experience. Just like it happens anywhere in the world, the unexpected sometimes occurs in politics. So, when the reality dawned on him, the Yewa-born member of the National Assembly quit the race; and hurriedly ran back to Lagos. By Providence, he came back to Lagos to retain his seat as the senator representing Lagos West.

