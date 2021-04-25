Prince Adeniji Kazeem’s Brilliant Career at 56

Without a doubt, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Prince Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), son of the late Honourable Justice Boonyamin Oladiran Kazeem, a former Solicitor General of Nigeria and justice of the Supreme Court, (a scion of the illustrious Kazeem Aralawon Family of Isale-Eko fame) and Princess Jemilat Adetoun Kazeem (a biological daughter of the Oba of Lagos) takes pride in his work beyond description.

He seemed to have foreseen a fulfilling career in law practice while he was an undergraduate of Political Science at the University of Lagos; so, he wasted no time in bagging another degree in law in 1990 at the same university.

Soon after he finished from the Nigeria Law School, he travelled to Glasgow, Scotland, where he earned his Master’s degree in Information and Telecommunication Law from the University of Strathclyde.

He would later start his professional career as a consultant with the foremost globally-rated international consulting and accounting firm, Arthur Anderson (now KPMG Professional Services), where he worked in the Tax and Regulatory Services Division.

Five years later, he quit his job at KPMG to establish Adeniji Kazeem & Co; and today, the multi-disciplinary boasts three offices in Lagos and Abuja.

The legal luminary, unknown to many, is also a brilliant writer and an accomplished author whose publications, such as the Nigerian Hire Purchase Act and the Future of Customary Law in Nigeria, have enriched Information and telecommunication law adjudication and jurisprudence in Nigeria and the West African coast.

While he was a cabinet member in Lagos, he brought to bear his vast knowledge in Information and Telecommunication Law, as seen in some of the practical reforms and initiatives like the Lagos mobile courts, the digitization of Lagos State laws, with over 100,000 users monthly, the passage of 14 bills into laws, the constitution of the anti-land grabbing unit and the establishment of a world-class DNA forensic centre. Described as caring and compassionate, he also scores highly in the area of philanthropy. No wonder so many people spoke glowingly about him last Monday when he turned 56 last Monday. Interestingly, whenever asked to talk about some of the best decisions he has made in life, he is always quick to mention his blissful marriage to Ronke, a lawyer.

