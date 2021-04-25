Meet the Silent Achiever: Akinwole Omoboriowo II, CEO, Genesis Electricity

The new wave of Nigerian achievers is not exactly new. Like the clouds behind harmattan rains, they are as stealthy as their accomplishments are loud. This is why folks would have heard of Genesis Electricity and GEL Utility, but not the man behind these hedge-breaking enterprises.

It is heartwarming that Nigerian business people are straddling the line between innovation and venture. Akinwole Omoboriowo II, with his Genesis Energy Holdings, for example, is taking a straightforward approach to pushing his ideas and goals for the country and continent. In his own words, it is all about ‘Lighting up Africa…one community at a time.’

Akinwole Omoboriowo II (AOII for short) goes toe to toe against some of the best minds in the world on the matters of energy in general and electricity in particular. Unsurprisingly, he is the Chairman of the directory Board of the largest licensed Commercial OffGrid company in Nigeria, GEL Utility, and the CEO of Genesis Energy Group.

The power sector is the primary focus of AOII, so his having served on the Advisory Board of SHELL Foundation UK demonstrates the strength of his passion. Nevertheless, the man still has enough administrative/managerial prowess to be a fellow of the Advisory Board of the Global Thinkers Forum UK. Who knew that one could accomplish so much with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Jos?

But AOII’s educational foundation is more rock-solid and determinative compared to the next man. With a postraduate diploma in Strategy and Innovation from the University of Oxford, Saïd Business School, and certification in Electricity Pricing and Modelling from the London Business School in the United Kingdom, and another in International Oil Trading and Shipping from the Oxford-Princeton College in the same UK, one might say that AOII scripted a fine life for himself. He has.

In the present, AOII has his hands in about every pie that is related to the energy and power sectors (electricity, and oil and gas especially), African development, and business innovation in Nigeria. And on the home front, he is happily married with children. A blessed man, on all accounts, is Akinwole Omoboriowo II.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

