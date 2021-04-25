Isa Pantami – Just Go

I don’t even know why some people cannot be shaming and save us the stress of continued national debate. This Pantami scandal when it first broke, I ignored it. I just didn’t want to start stressing myself about another untouchable. But as more information came out and his puny defence begins to rankle and irritate people, then we must all come out to strongly tell this dude to do the right thing and just go. Even if na juju dem take do us, there are some limitations na.

You cannot have this kind of background as alleged, and you will remain not only in government but in one of the most strategic ministries at this time. This one is like carrying a convicted rapist to stand guard in a female hostel. Abeg, just go. I really do not have power for this matter. Writer’s block is catching me. That is why I am not writing plenty.

Just go, baba, you can serve us in another capacity. If you truly are repentant, or as you say, it was childish youthful exuberance, OK no problem. Now that you are healed, go into the forest or wilderness to talk to your people to be calming down. This thing is just too much. What kind of country is this? What kind of slavery is this? Please go. I beg. Go!

