IBIOM – WHEN DOVES FLY INTO UYO

Orman Esin, the hard-working and talented Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, called me that morning saying, Duke, his Excellency has approved. I say Lord be praised. You know I am now an elder in the church, so you will see some of these churchy things in what I do once in a while.

Akwa Ibom today has some of the greatest tourism potential that is being harnessed. From the powerful Tech Tower to the wonderful Golf Course situated in the iconic Ibom Icon Hotel and the deep Seaport in Oron. My most exciting view of Akwa Ibom is the villages, some still in their natural state. I love the clay huts, the lush vegetation, the narrow paths, the streams. This is what we went to see in the Gambia the other day.

Finally, Akwa Ibom is the home of delicacies. There is nothing like diet in that town o – afang, ekpang, afia efere, atama too many to mention. This is the home of Afang. I have eaten Afang on every street in Uyo. Another one is fisherman soup. Oh my God, eat this soup in Ibeno; you will die o. The crayfish, snails, octopus. Yes, o octopus. These and more are the things Orman Esin wants to use to drag both internal tourists and external ones into Akwa Ibom and my new Play Ibiom – When the Doves Fly is heralding all these.

This is my most special play because it will define me as an Akwa Ibom man first and foremost before a Nigerian. The story is sweeter than afang, over 50 dances from some of the most beautiful damsels, the stage and lightings will be out of this world, and my writer Director William Benson has just outdone himself on this one. Ibom Air and MTN are leading a slew of corporates, and guess what? It is free. All free. The Duke’s gift to the people who birthed him. Let’s fly to Uyo and make magic. See you there.

