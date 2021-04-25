HAKEEM ODUMOSU – PLEASE CATCH THE MISCREANT

Oga, let me tell you very clearly that if in two weeks you do not catch that miscreant, I will personally come to that your Ikeja GRA office with 100 naked women from Shomolu and stand there till you resign. I hope you like breasts because you will see plenty and don’t be looking forward to it o.

I know you now o. My brother, the video of that man hitting a policeman with a bottle in the head is not only annoying but nauseating. I actually cried. Not only for the lack of respect for the institution but also for that lonely policeman so assaulted. They broke a bottle on his head. He was there alone, no backup, no communication to call for help.

Which kind of service is this? Which kind of life is this? Frustration all over the place. Please, what plans do you have for the man? If not, kindly send me his details? I will beg Nigerians to donate N5 million to the policeman. He looked so scared and alone. Please, can you kindly compensate him because that bottle he took on the head was for the whole force? Mr Odumosu, that was your head. Please, do something fast, and I repeat, if there is no budget for his medical or compensation, send his details. We will compensate him. Thank you.

