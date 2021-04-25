Gunmen kill Nine Persons in Nasarawa Farming Community

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked Ajimaka, a Tiv farming community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing nine persons, while several others were reported missing.

The gunmen, who were said to be carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded the community at about 2:00am, shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that most of the victims were majorly women and children scampering to safety during the invasion of the area by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

An eyewitness gave names of some of the persons killed during the attack to include Tsekaa Chiatyo (m), Kwaghdoo Tsekaa (f), Sewuese Tsekaa (f), Bobo Chiatyo (m), Aondoseer Fidelis (m), Aboyi Aduku (m) and Mwuese Aseer (m).

President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, confirmed the incident while speaking with journalists in Lafia and described the attack as both unprovoked and unfortunate.

He regretted that the attacks on the Tiv people of the state, particularly, those living at the border areas between Benue and Nasarawa States have become a recurring decimal despite efforts by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, to ensure lasting peace.

“Each time the Fulani herdsmen have issues relating to implementation of the anti-open grazing law by the Benue State government, they come and attack our (Tiv) people in Nasarawa State.

“We are indigenous Tiv people of Nasarawa State. We are peace-loving people and the Fulani herdsmen must stop attacking our people for things they know nothing about,” he said.

He lamented that the ugly development has led to the displacement of thousands of Tiv farmers in the area, regretting that the incident was happening at a critical time farmers were set to commence the current farming season.

While acknowledging efforts by the Nasarawa sState government to ensure peace and security at the border areas of the state, the TIDA President appealed to the state government to direct deployment of security operatives to the trouble area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He called on the Tiv people to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their hands despite the unprovoked attack as the state government was taking measures to restore normalcy.

When the Nasarawa State Police Command was contacted over the killings, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Nansel Ramhan, said the command was yet to receive any report on any occurrence of such from the area.

