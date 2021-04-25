Buhari, Northern Govs Sad over Passing of Sardauna’s Daughter

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, second daughter of the late Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

President Buhari, in a reaction to Aisha’s demise by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu said, “the deceased lived a worthy and humble life and was an embodiment of discipline and fine character.”

According to him, Aishatu, who is the mother of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, “was not only prominent on account of her birth into a powerful family, but also for her own decent character that endeared her to so many people.

“At 75, Aishatu lived a fulfilled life of modesty, discipline and decent character, virtues that should be emulated by her surviving children and other women,” the President stated.

Buhari, however, extended his condolences to the Sokoto State Government, Emirate Council, her son, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Danbaba and in-law, Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarki Sudan.

He prayed Allah to forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and reward her noble deeds with paradise.

Aishatu, the second daughter of the late Sardauna was till her death, a widow of Ahmad Danbaba, the late Marafan of Sokoto. Aishatu’s father was the first and only premier of northern Nigeria from 1954 to 1966, when he was killed in a military coup.

Late Hajiya Aishatu, who died on April 23, was born on October 31, 1945. She had 23 grandchildren. Her mother was the late Aminatu Abubakar (Gwaggon Kano).

According to the family, the deceased will be flown back to Sokoto from Dubai for burial according to Islamic rites.

Also, the Northern States Governors Forum, in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the demise of the mother of Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

They described her as a loving, humble and exemplary mother that devoted her life to inculcating positive values to the younger generation and also promoting peaceful coexistence and tolerance among people of different persuasions.

